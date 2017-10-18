LOOK | Leaked images of Ohio State football's gray alternate jerseys for game vs. Penn State

Quarterback J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes gains yardage in the fourth quarter as Carl Nassib #95 of the Penn State Nittany Lions moves in for the tackle at Ohio Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo: Jamie Sabau, 2015 Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Eleven Warriors provided a sneak peek at the gray alternate jerseys Ohio State will wear against Penn State on Oct. 28.

Now, the same website has obtained an even clearer look at the retail version of the jersey, which marks a clear departure from Ohio State's traditional scarlet home unis.





First full look at the retail version of Ohio State's gray alternate uniforms, to be worn against Penn State. https://t.co/eSgMRP0NYy pic.twitter.com/S62yo3M6p5 — Eleven Warriors (@11W) October 18, 2017

As you can tell from the picture above, the gray jerseys feature even darker gray numbers and sleeve striping. The contrast -- or lack thereof -- has even drawn questions as to whether or not the jerseys should be legal, given how difficult it could be to differentiate players based on their numbers.

No word yet on what the Buckeyes' helmets or pants will look like when they take on Penn State in Columbus next Saturday.

For a full look at Ohio State's past alternate jerseys, which date back to 2009, check out this 2016 post from LandOf10.com.

