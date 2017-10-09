LOOK | Ohio State football to wear gray alternate jerseys vs. Penn State

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 7: Sam Hubbard #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after making a tackle for a loss in the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo: Jamie Sabau, 2017 Getty Images)

On Monday, the Florida football program revealed the new gray alternate uniforms that it will be wearing for its Saturday matchup against Texas A&M.

As it turns out, the Gators won't be alone.

According to ElevenWarriors.com, the Ohio State football team will also be donning similar getups this season. Per the website, the Buckeyes will wear their own gray alternates for their Oct. 28 matchup against Penn State.

In addition to the news of the new uniform, Eleven Warriors also provided a preview of the retail version of the jersey, which will be sold in stores.

#11W: First Look: Retail Version of Ohio State's Gray Alternate Uniforms For Penn State Game https://t.co/MsqvN6aC0M #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/wvB7kgu1Ar — Ohio St. Buckeye Fan (@BucknutsFan) October 10, 2017

From Eleven Warriors:

The uniforms will be on Nike's Vapor Untouchable template, which the team switched to for last year's 1916 throwback uniforms last season and has worn since the Fiesta Bowl. The numbers have a sublimated design, though it's unclear at this time what exactly it is. Similarly, Florida unveiled an alternate uniform on Monday night with a sublimated gator skin pattern.

In conjunction with their official apparel provider, Nike, the Buckeyes have typically worn alternate jerseys once per season dating back to the 2009 campaign. This year, however, will mark the first time Ohio State has worn a gray alternate, providing a brief diversion from its typical home scarlet and away white jerseys

For a full history of the Buckeyes' alternate jersey endeavors, check out this 2016 post from Land of 10.

