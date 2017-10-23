LOOK | Ohio State football unveils gray alternate uniforms for Penn State game

(Photo: Ohio State Football)

For the past month, glimpses of Ohio State's alternate uniforms for its upcoming matchup with Penn State have flooded social media. On Monday, five days before the Buckeyes take on the Nittany Lions in a top-10 matchup, Ohio State's official Twitter account provided the clearest look at the team's new getups yet.

Although they've worn alternates in each season since 2009, the Buckeyes' new uniforms mark the first time they'll wear gray jerseys. The look also marks the return of Ohio State's scarlet buckeye leaf stickers, which it previously wore with its black helmet/jersey combination in 2015.

Also of note from Monday's reveal are the scarlet cleats it appears Ohio State will be wearing. After receiving new LeBron James Soldier Nike cleats for their game against Oklahoma in September, the Buckeyes will wear an updated version of the shoe, featuring a scarlet sneaker and chrome cleats.

For a full look at the Buckeyes' past history with alternate uniforms, check out this 2016 post from LandOf10.com.

No. 6 Ohio State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) will host No. 2 Penn State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The winner of the game will control its own destiny in the Big Ten East -- and likely in the battle to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

