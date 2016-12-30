Mike Weber: 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes are 'special group'

Freshman running back Mike Weber says the 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes are a "special group" of players. (Photo: Joseph Maiorana, Custom)

For the second time in three years, the Ohio State Buckeyes will participate in the College Football Playoff when they take on the Clemson Tigers in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, December 31.



Although it lost 14 starters/key contributors in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ohio State averaged 42.7 points, 258.3 rushing yards and 221.2 passing yards per game. The Buckeyes outscored their opponents by 28.5 points per game.



“I feel like it's a special group,” freshman running back Mike Weber said. “We've been through a lot of things, especially not playing last year and going through a lot of tough times. I feel like we all came through the adversity as young players, and we had a hard time and it's paying off right now.”



Despite not winning the Big Ten East Division title or playing in the conference championship game, the Buckeyes earned the No. 3 seed and will face the second-seeded Tigers in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Saturday night.



The winner of the Ohio State-Clemson matchup will take on the winner of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 4 Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, January 9.



The Buckeyes finished the 2016 regular season with an 11-1 record, capped off by an historic 30-27 win over the University of Michigan in double overtime at Ohio Stadium on November 26.



“It's an honor,” Weber said of making the College Football Playoff. “A lot of people didn't really think we were going to be that good, be here this year, because of how young we were. And I knew it the whole time what we were, and all we had to do was work hard and listen to the coaches and follow the game plan. We did it this year, and now, we have a lot of work to do still. If we continue to do that and continue to be the team we need to be, good things will happen.”



Quarterback J.T. Barrett led the way for Ohio State’s offense, as he completed 214 of his 346 attempts (61.8 percent) for 2,428 yards and 24 touchdowns against five interceptions. Additionally, Barrett rushed for 847 yards and tied for the team lead with nine touchdowns.

Taking the place of All-Big Ten running back Ezekiel Elliott, Weber gained 1,072 yards and scored nine touchdowns for in 2016.



Junior halfback Curtis Samuel proved to be the Buckeyes’ most prolific playmaker, as he turned 91 carries into 704 yards and eight touchdowns, and a team-leading 65 catches into 822 yards and seven scores. Samuel has more than twice as many receptions as the next leading Buckeye, Noah Brown, and his 15 combined touchdowns were the most on the team this season.



“When defenses key on different guys they open up different ways for other guys,” Weber said. “I feel like J.T. being a threat and Curtis being a threat to our offense, it opens up things for me, and I open up things for Curtis, and I open up things for J.T., and J.T. open up things for Curtis. We all work together. And I feel like us three together is really hard to stop.”