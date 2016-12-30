Mike Weber honored to be part of Ohio State tradition

Freshman running back Mike Weber is honored to be part of Ohio State's long tradition of successful rushers. (Photo: Greg Bartram, Custom)

From Vic Janowicz and Howard “Hopalong” Cassady to Archie Griffin, Eddie George and Ezekiel Elliott, The Ohio State University has quite the tradition when it comes to developing productive running backs that are among the nation’s elite.



And with a 1,000-yard season already to his credit and at least one game remaining on the schedule, redshirt freshman Mike Weber considers it a privilege to be a part of that tradition.



“It's an honor,” Weber said. “There's a lot of great running backs that came through here -- from Archie Griffin to Zeke. It's good to be a part of that and to say I played for Ohio State. And to play in that category of guys, it's a blessing. I thank God for it every day.”



Taking the place of an All-Big Ten Conference running back in Elliott, Weber gained 1,072 yards and scored nine touchdowns in 2016, and figures to be a key part of the Buckeyes’ game plan in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl matchup against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday night.



“I feel like if we run the ball really good, we can win this game,” Weber said. “I feel like we've been running the ball all year, and if we run the ball this game and possibly the next game, I think we can win it all.



“They're really fast on the back end. They have really good, athletic corners and safeties. And their ‘D’ lineman are really tough and gritty down there in the trenches. It's going to be a tough game. You expect to play against really good competition at this level. The most prepared team will win this game.”



Individually, Weber is focusing on doing whatever is necessary to help the Buckeyes advance in the four-team College Football Playoff, and it is that attitude that allowed him to rush for at least 100 yards on five separate occasions during the regular season.

“To play the best game I can play; block the best block, blocking, and run the ball the best way I can, catch the ball the best way I can,” Weber said. “I just really expect to be a really big impact in these playoffs, and hopefully, I will.



“I'm more poised and I know what to expect on a college level now than Bowling Green. I didn't really know what to expect. I was just out there just running around, and I think experience is really a big factor of maturity.”