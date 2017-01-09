Ohio State All-American Curtis Samuel declares for NFL draft

Running back Curtis Samuel #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes the football against the Clemson Tigers during the Playstation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2016 Getty Images)

Ohio State All-American Curtis Samuel is giving up his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

Samuel posted a goodbye message on Twitter on Monday.

Samuel's high school coach, Danny Landberg of Erasmus Hall in Brooklyn, New York, told The Associated Press that Samuel was going back and forth on whether to return for his senior season, but decided this weekend to leave. Landberg said Samuel received a second-round grade from the NFL's college advisory committee.

Samuel was the Buckeyes' best offensive player in 2016. Playing a hybrid receiver-running back position, the junior had 1,636 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns. He was the only player in the country to have at least 700 yards rushing (771) and 800 receiving (865). He was a first-team All-America all-purpose player.