Ohio State backup QB Joe Burrow takes shot at NCAA

Scott Gleeson, USA Today , WKYC 2:05 PM. EDT September 22, 2017

In response to a Wall Street Journal report that valued Ohio State's football program at $1.5 billion — alongside Texas and Oklahoma — Buckeyes backup quarterback Joe Burrow was critical of the fact that the football players in the program aren't allowed to be paid. 
 
"Our team is worth 1.5 BILLION dollars but it wouldn't be fair to other students if we get a free hamburger," Burrow tweeted on Thursday night
 
The Wall Street Journal cited a study using analysis by Ryan Brewer, an associate professor of finance at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus. The $1.5 billion was a 59.6% increase in value for a program that was already worth the most nationally.

The NCAA forbids athletes from accepting cash gifts outside of their scholarship benefits, and they aren't allowed to profit off their likenesses. 

 

