Ohio State backup QB Joe Burrow takes shot at NCAA

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Joe Burrow (10) looks for an open receiver during the third quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won the game 58-0. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Greg Bartram, USA Today)

Our team is worth 1.5 BILLION dollars but it wouldn't be fair to other students if we get a free hamburger https://t.co/SKHPmhzeRq — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) September 22, 2017

The Wall Street Journal cited a study using analysis by Ryan Brewer, an associate professor of finance at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus. The $1.5 billion was a 59.6% increase in value for a program that was already worth the most nationally.

The NCAA forbids athletes from accepting cash gifts outside of their scholarship benefits, and they aren't allowed to profit off their likenesses.