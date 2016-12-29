Ohio State Buckeyes: Composure separates Clemson QB Deshaun Watson

The Ohio State Buckeyes believes composure separates Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson from the other signal-callers they have played throughout the season. (Photo: Logan Bowles, Custom)

The Ohio State Buckeyes have defended against a wide range of quarterbacks throughout the 2016 season, but they will get a test like no other when they take on the Clemson Tigers in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on New Year’s Eve.



A Heisman Trophy finalist in 2016, quarterback Deshaun Watson has guided the Tigers back to the College Football Playoff after they advanced to the National Championship Game and lost to the University of Alabama last season.



“He always has his composure,” Ohio State linebacker Chris Worley Jr. said. “No matter what happens throughout the game, whether he throws a pick, when he comes back out there, he is going to be composed. He’s going to put his team in the best position to win. One of the things about Clemson and Deshaun, he has great talent around him, so he doesn’t have to do it all by himself.”



Watson has completed 329 of his 487 attempts for 3,914 yards and 37 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. The second-leading rusher for Clemson, Watson has turned his 129 carries into 529 yards and six touchdowns.



“Offensively, they probably have the best overall talent of any team we have faced so far,” Worley said. “It’s going to be a great matchup for us. We have athletes on defense and they have athletes on offense. It’s going to be a battle.”



Wide receiver Mike Williams leads Clemson with 1,171 yards and 10 touchdowns on 84 receptions, but Watson has a lot more than just one pass-catcher to distribute the ball to, as Deon Cain and Jordan Leggett have combined for 16 touchdowns through 13 games.



When Watson does not have the ball in his hands, he has trusted running back Wayne Gallman to carry the offense down the field. Gallman turned his 196 carries into 1,002 yards and a team-leading 15 touchdowns.



Despite the gaudy statistics for a Clemson offense that has averaged better than 40 points and 505 yards per game, the Buckeyes are hungry to test themselves on the national stage.



“I’m excited to play against them,” sophomore linebacker Jerome Baker said. “It’ll be a good challenge for us. I love going up against the best in the country. If you’re a competitor, you should love going up against the best. That’s what drives me.”