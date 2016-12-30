Ohio State Buckeyes grew up fast in 2016

The youthful Ohio State Buckeyes grew up fast during the 2016 season. (Photo: Jeff Hanisch, Custom)

The Ohio State Buckeyes had plenty of youth on their side at the start of the 2016 season.

Although the Buckeyes lost 14 starters/key contributors to the 2016 NFL Draft, they still averaged 42.7 points, 258.3 rushing yards and 221.2 passing yards per game. The Buckeyes outscored their opponents by 28.5 points per game during the regular season.

“I think with our schedule and the way things played out, we grew up really fast,” junior quarterback J.T. Barrett said. “I mean the road games we had and also, too, just the tight games in general, I think that helped us a lot and being able to get the experience we needed to put ourselves in a position to play at this type of game.

“I think that plays a lot into how your season goes because I feel like if it was not challenging to a young team, then there's going to be a time where there were challenges and they may not respond the way they needed to.”

Despite their youth and inexperience on both sides of the football, the Buckeyes earned four victories over top-10 opponents, including over Oklahoma and Wisconsin on the road and Nebraska and Michigan at Ohio Stadium during the regular season.

“Just the fact that all those previous games were prime-time games, game day, at night and big-time environments, that's going to help us,” senior offensive lineman Pat Elflein said.

“These experiences, pressure situations, it's all going to come into play in this game, because I'm sure there's going to be situations, games that are high pressure. It's going to be loud and hostile, so we're using those to help us get through that.”

Just as they were in 2014, the 2016 Ohio State team may be a year ahead of expectations, as for the second time in three years, the youthful Buckeyes will participate in the College Football Playoff.

Despite not winning the Big Ten East Division title or playing in the conference championship game, the Buckeyes earned the No. 3 seed and will face the second-ranked Clemson Tigers in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on New Year's Eve.

The winner of the Ohio State-Clemson matchup will take on the winner of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 4 Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, January 9.

“That's all part of the plan,” Elflein said of his senior season. “A few of those things you mentioned were personal goals. And obviously, you have team goals, which is win Big Ten, College Football Playoff, and National Championship, so I think it's worked out pretty good so far.”

Barrett added, “I think we understand what it takes in order to win the big games because the preparation that we put into it. But it still intensifies and just there's more focus into this type of game because knowing the responsibility and the stakes that's within it.”