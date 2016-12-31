Ohio State Buckeyes look to follow 2014 blueprint

Coach Urban Meyer and the Ohio State Buckeyes look to follow their 2014 blueprint in the College Football Playoff. (Photo: Greg Bartram, Custom)

The 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes have a lot of similarities to the 2014 team that despite their youth, rose above plenty of obstacles to upset top-ranked Alabama and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Oregon Ducks on the way to the first-ever College Football Playoff National Championship.



And Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer has used that blueprint from 2014, when the College Football Playoff format was new for everyone, and applied it to this year’s tournament, where Ohio State will face off against Clemson in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, tonight.



“It was a great template to use as far as a young team getting as much game experience as possible, getting ready for the playoff run, so we did use it quite often,” Meyer said.



The winner of the Ohio State-Clemson matchup will take on the winner of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 4 Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, January 9.



“Every team that wins a championship, there's going to be a handful of players that are maybe not well known that are going to become very well known,” Meyer said. “We happen to have a tailback that's doing okay, too, that during that three-game run, Zeke Elliott, you had Stevie Miller and Curtis Grant, they're kind of legends at Ohio State because of their performance in these games, so I use it more in that because that's real.”



The Buckeyes finished the 2016 regular season with an 11-1 record, capped off by an historic 30-27 win over the University of Michigan in double overtime at Ohio Stadium on November 26.



Although it lost 14 starters/key contributors in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ohio State averaged 42.7 points, 258.3 rushing yards and 221.2 passing yards per game. The Buckeyes outscored their opponents by an average of 28.5 points per game.



Quarterback J.T. Barrett led the way for Ohio State’s offense, as he completed 214 of his 346 attempts (61.8 percent) for 2,428 yards and 24 touchdowns against five interceptions. Additionally, Barrett rushed for 847 yards and tied for the team lead with nine touchdowns.



Junior halfback Curtis Samuel proved to be the Buckeyes’ most prolific playmaker, as he turned 91 carries into 704 yards and eight touchdowns, and a team-leading 65 catches into 822 yards and seven scores.



Defensively, safety Malik Hooker had a team-best six interceptions, which he returned for 181 yards and three touchdowns. Cleveland native Marshon Lattimore added four interceptions and took one of them back for a touchdown.



“When talent becomes equated, that's that whole nine-strong philosophy,” Meyer said. “The margin for error is going to be very slight, and there's a fine line between over-preparation where you have them so worried about clusters, about different schematic things that players quit playing as hard as they can.

“That's the fine line we've been juggling right now. But you said, ‘What's the confidence factor?’ Usually pretty confident when we have better players than the opponent. When you don't, then it's all about the preparation and making sure they're playing as hard as they can.”