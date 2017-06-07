Ohio State closes in on Alabama in Vegas odds for national title

LAS VEGAS - There's still plenty of time before Ohio State fills The Shoe again for Saturday football games, but Las Vegas is already showing the Buckeyes some respect.

According to the latest odds, Alabama remains the favorite at 3/1 odds.

Ohio State closes in on the Crimson Tide at 4/1 odds.

Some analysts say they believe it's the addition of Kevin Wilson as the new offensive coordinator as the reason for the Buckeyes' latest boost.

The Buckeyes are undoubtedly the favorite in the Big Ten Conference this year.

