Ohio State falls to 13th in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Ohio State's hope of returning to the College Football Playoff took a massive (likely fatal) hit last Saturday with a 55-24 loss to Iowa. On Tuesday, the latest CFP committee rankings seemed to reflect that harsh reality.

The Buckeyes (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten) fell to 13th in the CFP rankings, down seven spots from a week ago. OSU is now the third-highest ranked team in the Big Ten, behind No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 12 Michigan State.

Despite the slide, Ohio State still controls its own destiny in the Big Ten East, with games against MSU and archrival Michigan still on the schedule before the conference championship game.

Elsewhere in the top 25, Georgia remained No. 1 after a 24-10 win over South Carolina, followed by Alabama, Notre Dame, and Clemson in the same spots they were in last week. Unbeatens Wisconsin and Miami (No. 7) each moved up but still sit behind four one-loss teams due to perceived weak schedules. Both will have chances to prove themselves this weekend when the Hurricanes take on Notre Dame and the Badgers face off with Iowa, who came in at No. 20.

The top four teams will advance to the college football playoff after the season ends on Dec. 2.

