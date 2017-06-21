Ohio State fan mows script 'Ohio' onto Michigan fan's lawn

College rivalries know no bounds - even when a neighbor agrees to lend a hand - and this Michigan fan is going to learn that the hard way.

When tasked with keeping an eye on his neighbor's house while out of town, genius Ohio resident Ty Higgins notice the yard next door needed to be cut. So he got creative and used his lawn mower to spell out the " Script Ohio" the Buckeyes' marching band forms on the football field. And filmed it for the world to see.

Captioned with the short video he posted, Higgins wrote:

"My neighbor is a big *ichigan fan. He is out of town this week and asked me to watch over his place. I thought I'd spruce it up a bit! #GOBUCKS (It's better with audio)"

Before thanking his neighbor for the favor, this Wolverines fan might want to walk outside.

