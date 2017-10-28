Ohio State fights back from 18-point deficit to stun Penn State 39-38

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) signals prior to the play against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second half at Ohio Stadium. (Photo: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

COLUMBUS - The idea that J.T. Barrett chokes in big games is officially dead.

In what was arguably the performance of his career, the fifth-year senior quarterback led sixth-ranked Ohio State back from 18 points down to shock undefeated Penn State 39-38. Barret threw for 328 yards and 4 touchdowns (and also ran for 95 yards), including a game-winning 16-yard strike to Marcus Baugh with 1:48 left.

The Buckeyes trailed 21-3 and 28-10 at different points in the game, mostly due to a series of early miscues: Penn State's Saquon Barkley took the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, and then a fumble by Parris Campbell set up another Nittany Lions score to make it 14-0 out of the gate.

Even when OSU cut the deficit to 28-20 and seemed to be righting the ship after Denzel Ward picked off a third quarter Trace McSorley pass in the endzone, everything seemed to go wrong: In a controversial replay decision, Ward's pick was overturned, and awarded DeAndre Thompkins a touchdown and PSU a 35-20 lead.

Still, OSU would not give up: A blocked punt, gutsy defense, and Barrett's stellar play cut the deficit to five all before the eventual game-winning drive.

Penn State did have a chance to win the game, but McSorley and the offesne went four-and-out, and a clutch run by Barrett helped Ohio State run out the clock.

The 4 TD passes also allowed Barrett to unseat Drew Brees as the Big Ten's all-time leading touchdown passer with 94 for his career.

The Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) will travel to Iowa next week, while the Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-1) will head home to take on Michigan State.

© 2017 WKYC-TV