Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with Ezekiel Elliott #15 after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Sean Gardner, 2015 Getty Images)

Ever since leading Ohio State to the first-ever College Football Playoff championship in 2015, Ezekiel Elliott has been no stranger to the spotlight.

And lately, it's been for all the wrong reasons.

Last Friday, the NFL suspended the now-Dallas Cowboys star for the first six games of the 2017 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The suspension stems from an investigation into allegations from Elliott's ex-girlfriend that he physically abused her over the course of a week in the summer of 2016.

While no charges were ultimately pursued against the former Buckeyes star, the NFL claims to have found "substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against [his accuser] on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016."

Speaking to ESPN for a 'Sunday Conversation," Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer discussed Elliott's current situation. While Meyer said he hasn't had much contact with Elliott lately, he did admit to being concerned about his former star player.

"I worry about him," Meyer said. "I don't know all the stories about the accusations, but I'm always warning my team about that. When you become that kind of person, you have to really be cautious of who you're around and who you're with. I just worry about him."

Elliott, for his part, has denied the accusations and is currently appealing his suspension.

You can see Meyer's full comments about Elliott in the video below.

© 2017 WKYC-TV