Ohio State named college football's most valuable program by Wall Street Journal

Ben Axelrod, WKYC 3:42 PM. EDT September 21, 2017

Heading into its Saturday matchup against UNLV, the Ohio State football team currently ranks 10th in the Associated Press Top 25 and ninth in the Amway Coaches Poll.

But when it comes to big business, the Buckeyes still reign supreme.

Citing a study performed by Ryan Brewer, an associate professor of finance at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus, the Wall Street Journal revealed on Thursday that Ohio State is college football's most valuable program with a more than $1.5 billion valuation. Per the study, that's a 59.6 percent increase from a year ago, when the Buckeyes also ranked as the sport's most valuable team.

Ohio State was one of three programs to crack the billion dollar mark, joining Texas ($1.2 billion) and Oklahoma ($1 billion). The Buckeyes' archrival, Michigan, measured in at No. 6 on the list, with a more than $892 million valuation.

The entire top-10 ranked as follows:

  1. Ohio State - $1,510,482,000
  2. Texas - $1,243,124,000
  3. Oklahoma - $1,001,967,00
  4. Alabama $930,001,000
  5. Louisiana State - $910,927,000
  6. Michigan - $892,951,000
  7. Notre Dame - $856,938,000
  8. Georgia - $822,310,000
  9. Tennessee - $745,640,00
  10. Auburn - $724,191,000

