Ohio State names 9 captains for 2017 season, including Cleveland native Chris Worley

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Chris Worley #35 of the Ohio State Buckeyes gestures prior to the start of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Jamie Squire, 2016 Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, Urban Meyer stated his 2017 Ohio State team possessed the most leadership he's ever seen.

On Monday, the Buckeyes head coach proved it.

With just more than a week to go until its season opener, Meyer revealed that nine players had been selected to serve as Ohio State captains for the coming campaign. Nine captains for a single season will mark the most in program history, breaking the Buckeyes' previous high of six.

The nine players selected to serve as Ohio State captains in 2017 include:

Quarterback J.T. Barrett

H-back Parris Campbell

Defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes

Defensive end Sam Hubbard

Defensive end Tyquan Lewis

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin

Center Billy Price

Defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle

Linebacker Chris Worley

Your 2017 Ohio State Football captains. pic.twitter.com/OxKMaTFhAG — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 21, 2017

In earning captain honors, Barrett becomes the first three-time captain in Buckeyes history. Worley, a 2013 graduate of Cleveland Glenville, will serve as a captain for the first time in his college career after enjoying a breakout season as a starter in 2016.

Earlier on Monday, Ohio State learned it will enter the season ranked second in the Associated Press Top 25, as well as the Amway Coaches Poll. The Buckeyes will begin their 2017 season on Aug. 31 with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff at Indiana.

