Ohio State-Penn State football: TV channel, live stream, odds, depth charts | October 28, 2017

The No. 6 Ohio State football team (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) will host No. 2 Penn State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 28, 2017 in a game that could very well determine the fate of the Big Ten East -- and potentially, the College Football Playoff.

You can find the TV channel, start time, live stream information, odds, depth charts and all other information necessary for viewing the game below.

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2017

Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

How to watch online/live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Ohio State Football Radio Network, Penn State Sports Network, Sirius XM 81

Ohio State-Penn State betting odds, lines, over-under

Betting line: Ohio State -6.5

Over-under: 57

Odds: Ohio State (-225), Penn State (+190)

Ohio State-Penn State depth charts

Key storyline

If the Buckeyes are going to regain control of their destiny in the race for a spot in the College Football Playoff, they'll first have to beat the Nittany Lions, who have emerged as one of the sport's top teams through the first two months of the season.

That, however, will be easier said than done, thanks to Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. Having amassed 1,205 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns, the junior running back is the current front-runner to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy.

"He's the best all-purpose guy we've probably faced in probably, maybe my career. He's obviously a great running back. But they do a good job using him and creating matchup issues," said Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. "The fact that they motion him out and create matchup nightmares, that's what makes this guy -- he's -- I'd be careful to say this, but he's as good an all-purpose running back we've seen. And that's 30 years."

