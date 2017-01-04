WKYC
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett bypasses NFL to return as senior

USA TODAY Sports , WKYC 4:22 PM. EST January 04, 2017

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, coming off a season in which he guided the Buckeyes to the Playoff and was in the mix for the Heisman Trophy, announced Wednesday he'll be coming back for more.

Barrett, who threw for 2,555 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2016, said on Instagram, "I'm coming back for my senior year. Much love to the Buckeye Nation and thank God for the blessings."

Barrett's return figures to once again make Ohio State a contender and the Buckeyes' offense will take on new form after the hiring of Chip Kelly protégé Ryan Day as offensive coordinator on Tuesday.

 

I'm coming back for my senior year. Much love to Buckeye Nation and thank God for the blessings.

A photo posted by JT Barrett (@jt_theqbiv) on


