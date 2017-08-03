Ohio State ranks 2nd in first Amway Coaches Poll of 2017 season

EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 19: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer watches the pregame warms up prior to the start of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on November 19, 2016 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo: Leon Halip, 2016 Getty Images)

The first Amway Coaches Poll of the 2017 season has been released and Ohio State finds itself in a familiar place.

The Buckeyes will enter the upcoming campaign ranked second in the nation, marking Ohio State's fifth consecutive top-six preseason ranking in the coaches poll under Urban Meyer.

Receiving five first-place votes, the Buckeyes trail only the nation's top-ranked team, Alabama (49 votes) and enter the year ahead of No. 3 Florida State, No. 4 Southern California and No. 5 Clemson. Ohio State is one of four Big Ten teams to enter the year ranked in the top 10, joining No. 6 Penn State, No. 9 Michigan and No. 10 Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes return 15 starters from a 2016 team that recorded an 11-1 regular season record en route to qualifying for the College Football Playoff. Ohio State's season, however, ended on a sour note with a 31-0 defeat to eventual national champion Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal.

Despite the devastating loss, expectations clearly haven't changed for a Buckeyes program that's accumulated a 61-6 record in five seasons under Meyer. Second-ranked Ohio State will kickoff the 2017 season on Aug. 31, with a road Big Ten game at Indiana.

