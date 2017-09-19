Ohio State still hopes to resolve dispute with Chris Spielman

Chris Spielman speaks during the ESPN portion of the 2011 Summer TCA Tour at the Beverly Hilton on July 27, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown, 2011 Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (AP) - Ohio State's athletic director says the university is committed to resolving a dispute over a banner display that featured photos of several former sports stars.



Gene Smith says the filing of a lawsuit by former football great Chris Spielman doesn't change the university's commitment to that resolution.



Smith said Tuesday the banners were removed months ago after the university determined the athletes pictured on them hadn't been contacted in advance.



Smith made his comments despite a request by the university to dismiss the lawsuit Spielman filed earlier this summer.



University spokesman Chris Davey said Ohio State believes Spielman has made legally and factually unfounded claims and court rules require the university to respond to the lawsuit.

