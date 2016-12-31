Ohio State will feel support of Buckeye Nation in Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State will feel the support of Buckeye Nation against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. (Photo: Custom)

The Fiesta Bowl is fast becoming the Ohio State Buckeyes’ home away from home in Arizona.



For the eighth time in their history, the third-ranked Buckeyes will play postseason football in Arizona, but this time around, there will be much more on the line than a bowl trophy when they take on the second-seeded Clemson Tigers on New Year’s Eve.



The winner of the Ohio State-Clemson matchup in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl will take on the winner of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 4 Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, January 9.



“Here at Ohio State, there's a tremendous amount of expectations,” Buckeyes linebacker Chris Worley, Jr. said. “And with that, you have to live up to it, and there's no mistake about it. It's one of the greatest programs of all time. Like you said, we've had a good amount of success here at the Fiesta Bowl, so the only way to maintain that is if we win.”



The Buckeyes are 5-2 in seven previous appearances in the Fiesta Bowl, including a 31-24 double-overtime win over the top-ranked University of Miami Hurricanes on January 3, 2003 in the Bowl Championship Series National Championship, and a 44-28 win over Notre Dame on January 1, 2016.



The Buckeyes finished the 2016 regular season with an 11-1 record, capped off by an historic 30-27 win over the University of Michigan in double overtime at Ohio Stadium on November 26.



Although it lost 14 starters/key contributors in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ohio State averaged 42.7 points, 258.3 rushing yards and 221.2 passing yards per game. The Buckeyes outscored their opponents by an average of 28.5 points per game.



And they know there will be plenty of scarlet-and-gray clad fans packing University of Phoenix Stadium to the rafters ready and anxious to support the Buckeyes in their bid for a second College Football Playoff National Championship Game appearance in the last three years.



“Oh, I know Buckeye Nation is going to be here,” senior offensive lineman Pat Elflein said. “They're going to be here full force. They're going to be here supporting us. They always do wherever we go. California, Wisconsin, Texas, New Orleans, wherever we go, Buckeye Nation is there full force, so I expect that they'll be here again.”



Worley added, “Ohio State has a tremendous fan base here, and we love it. We look forward to playing here, and we were excited to come back here.”