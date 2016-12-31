Ohio State's J.T. Barrett pays no attention to doubters

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett pays no attention to doubters. (Photo: Michael Chow, Custom)

In the lead-up to the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl semifinal in the College Football Playoff between the Clemson Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes, there has been plenty of talk about the quarterback position, most of which has centered on Heisman Trophy finalist Deshaun Watson.



But there has been talk about Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, including comments from Clemson defender Jadar Johnson, who said the Tigers have seen better signal-callers than the one running the Buckeyes’ offense.



“There wasn't a lot to it, I feel like,” Barrett said. “He has his own opinion, which I'm not mad at. I'm comfortable in my skills and what I'm able to do. If he feels like I'm not the best quarterback they went against, I mean, that's just how he feels.”



According to Barrett, He does not “have a feeling towards” the comments, “one way or the other.”



“It wasn't I feel like a lot to talk about,” Barrett said. “I saw what he said.



“There's probably some people that feel like that in the media, which is cool, too. They have the right to their own opinion. It's not for me to fight my stance. I know how I feel about myself, comfortable in my skills and the guys we have on our offense and our team, so that's how it is.”



The Buckeyes finished the 2016 regular season with an 11-1 record, capped off by an historic 30-27 win over the University of Michigan in double overtime at Ohio Stadium on November 26.



Although it lost 14 starters/key contributors in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ohio State averaged 42.7 points, 258.3 rushing yards and 221.2 passing yards per game. The Buckeyes outscored their opponents by an average of 28.5 points per game.



Barrett led the way for Ohio State’s offense, as he completed 214 of his 346 attempts (61.8 percent) for 2,428 yards and 24 touchdowns against five interceptions. Additionally, Barrett rushed for 847 yards and tied for the team lead with nine touchdowns.



“It's not anything crazy, I feel like,” Barrett said. “It's not like we're going to hang it up on the game-day bulletin board and 'This is what this guy said.' We're okay. We're good. You know what I'm saying? We're good.



“Somebody in the past says something about our defense, and we saw how that went. That's how we feel about that. We're okay. If you want to talk, that's okay. We still have to go play the game. That's what I feel like.”



Barrett was the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback two years ago, but a broken ankle in the fourth quarter of the win over Michigan at Ohio Stadium prevented him from playing in the College Football Playoff, which Ohio State won with victories over Alabama and Oregon.



But now, Barrett is healthy and ready to make his mark on the postseason.



“Fortunately, God has placed us in the position to go fight for it all once again, which we're definitely excited about,” Barrett said. “Just to be able to be at Ohio State, have the guys we have here, everybody that's part of the Ohio State program and Buckeye Nation and be part of this once again. A lot of people can only say they've been part of it twice, that's one of those things. It's exciting.”