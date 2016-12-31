Ohio State's Malik Hooker stays humble in Fiesta Bowl preparation

Ohio State sophomore safety Malik Hooker stayed humble in his preparation for the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. (Photo: Joseph Maiorana, Custom)

Ohio State safety Malik Hooker was tabbed as a first-team All-American safety by nine different outlets following the 2016 regular season, but the Buckeyes' defensive back has maintained a humble approach to his preparation for the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Clemson Tigers in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve.



And that humility is bolstered by Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer’s constant motivational tactics to draw more from his All-American safety.



“It definitely humbles a lot of us and makes us focus on what the objective was for the season which was winning the National Championship,” Hooker said. “If you don't win this game, then we're not capable of doing it. So without this game, we're not focusing, then we're not going to be able to play in the National Championship.”



Known for trumpeting the importance of being “Nine Strong” among the eight position groups and special-teams units, Meyer has been reminding Hooker throughout the bowl practices that he is “not strong,” something the sophomore takes as the need to elevate one’s play.



“That means that not everybody is performing at the highest level that we're supposed to be performing at,” Hooker said. “We take that as sort of an insult because if we're not performing at the highest level, that means we're capable of losing the game and that's not something we want to do.”



Defensively during the regular season, Hooker collected a team-best six interceptions, which he returned for 181 yards and three touchdowns. As a team, the Buckeyes had 19 interceptions and returned seven for touchdowns during the regular season.



Hooker will put that ball-hawking ability to the test against one of the best quarterbacks in the country, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson.

A Heisman Trophy finalist in 2016, Watson has guided the Tigers back to the College Football Playoff after they advanced to the National Championship Game and lost to the University of Alabama last season.



Watson has completed 329 of his 487 attempts for 3,914 yards and 37 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. The second-leading rusher for Clemson, Watson has turned his 129 carries into 529 yards and six touchdowns.



“He's capable of throwing the ball 65 yards with ease, and he's capable of running the ball as well, so I don't think we have seen many quarterbacks this year that has the fundamentals and technique that he has,” Hooker said. “I definitely feel he's one of the better quarterbacks we've seen this year.



“We haven't really paid attention to how many turnovers he's had this year because we know he's still a Heisman-candidate quarterback and one of the better players in college football. That doesn't really mean too many things because at any given moment, he can go out and make a play for his team.”