Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore declares for 2017 NFL Draft

Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2) has declared for the 2017 NFL Draft. (Photo: Scott Halleran, Custom)

The exodus keeps on coming for the Ohio State Buckeyes, as another one of their top stars from the 2016 season announced his intentions to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft Wednesday.

On The Uninterrupted, cornerback Marshon Lattimore announced that he is leaving Ohio State to enter the NFL, becoming the third Buckeyes starting defensive back to declare for the Draft in the days since a 31-0 loss to Clemson in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on New Year’s Eve.

“Being a kid from the inner city motivated me to become the best player I could be,” said Lattimore, a Cleveland native and Glenville product. “It also helped me deal with the adversity and challenges I’ve dealt with during my time at Ohio State because I’ve been going through rough times all of my life.

“I knew this road wouldn’t be easy, but I knew not to give up because I knew where I came from and knew where I was trying to go, but not just for the sake of me, but for the sake of my family. It’s bigger than me. I have a chance to compete at the highest level, and in the midst, change my family’s lives as well as mine.

“With that being said, I’ve decided to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. My family and I believe this is the best decision for me.”

Lattimore finished the 2016 season with four interceptions, which he returned for 61 yards and one touchdown. The four interceptions and one touchdown were both second-best on the team, behind safety Malik Hooker’s seven-pick, three-score season.

As a team, the Buckeyes intercepted 21 passes and returned seven of those takeaways for touchdowns.

Lattimore earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and second-team accolades from the media in 2016 after being hampered by leg injuries in 2014 and 2015.

“It was a tough decision being that I had a very short playing career as a Buckeye, but I know that I’ve been a part of a very strong brotherhood for the three years,” Lattimore said. “I’ve grown to love Buckeye Nation. You all have been there for us through thick and thin. I appreciate Buckeye Nation for that.

“Being a part of The Ohio State football team, I’ve gained relationships with people that I had nothing in common with. The 2014 class, most of all, has become like my brothers over the years, and I love them for that.”

Lattimore’s full statement can be seen here:

Along with Lattimore, Hooker and fellow cornerback Gareon Conley, the Buckeyes have lost inside linebacker Raekwon McMillan, halfback Curtis Samuel and wide receiver Noah Brown to early entry into the 2017 NFL Draft.

(© 2017 WKYC)