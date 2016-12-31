Raekwon McMillan: Never count out Ohio State Buckeyes

Junior linebacker Raekwon McMillan says no one should ever count out the Ohio State Buckeyes. (Photo: Joseph Maiorana, Custom)

Conventional wisdom might have said the Ohio State football team was a year away from competing for the National Championship, but this season’s Buckeyes are anything but conventional.



Despite losing 14 starters/key contributors to the 2016 NFL Draft, the Buckeyes finished the 2016 regular season with an 11-1 record, capped off by an historic 30-27 win over the University of Michigan in double overtime at Ohio Stadium on November 26.



“I don't go into any stadium thinking I'm going to lose the game,” linebacker Raekwon McMillan said. “Nobody ever rolls into the stadium thinking they're going to lose. Maybe if you're not in a top 10 program, but, I mean, I don't really know how that feels, rolling into a stadium knowing that you're going to lose a game.”



Despite not winning the Big Ten East Division title or playing in the conference championship game, the Buckeyes earned the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff and will face the second-seeded Clemson Tigers in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on New Year’s Eve.



The winner of the Ohio State-Clemson matchup will take on the winner of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 4 Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, January 9.



Asked about possibly losing to both Michigan State and Michigan during the lead-up to the Clemson game, the Buckeyes’ passionate inside linebacker was emphatic with his response.

“Wow, you thought we were going to lose to the team up north?” McMillan said to a reporter. “I'm never going to roll through a season thinking I'm going to lose two, three games. That's crazy. I don't feel like we're a year ahead.



“We go out and we work hard, and I'm just baffled that you say we're going to lose two, three games. I don't know what to say. I don't ever think we're going to lose two, three games. I feel like we go in there and put in work during the offseason just like any other team. And Coach Meyer never showed he was going to drop games like that.”



Although it lost 14 starters/key contributors in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ohio State averaged 42.7 points, 258.3 rushing yards and 221.2 passing yards per game. The Buckeyes outscored their opponents by an average of 28.5 points per game.



As a team, the Buckeyes had 19 interceptions and returned seven for touchdowns during the regular season.



All of those individual successes led to 11 wins, including four over top-10 opponents, Oklahoma and Wisconsin on the road, and Nebraska and Michigan at Ohio Stadium.



“We've been playing in some big games over the last couple of weeks that have gotten us in the situation we're in,” McMillan said. “The older guys have done a great job of showing the younger guys that -- I mean, this is it. This game is to play in the National Championship game.

“It's nothing less than that. And we're not going to sell it short because the young guys need to know and they need to have the experience of playing in the big game so they can get back, just like I was in my first year here at Ohio State. To be able to get back my junior year is a blessing.”