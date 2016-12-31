WKYC
Raekwon McMillan: Ohio State means everything to me

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 6:38 PM. EST December 31, 2016

Inside linebacker Raekwon McMillan has meant a lot to the success of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and is a big reason why they find themselves preparing for the Clemson Tigers, whom they will meet in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl semifinal in the College Football Playoff at University of Phoenix Stadium tonight.

But long after McMillan takes off the scarlet-and-gray uniform and hangs up his helmet one final time, the 6-foot-2, 243-pound junior from Hinesville, Georgia, will forever remember his time and experiences at The Ohio State University.

“Last three years, last three, four years of my life, it's been everything,” McMillan said. “Everything that I give my time to, my effort, my energy to has been Ohio State.

“I'll always be a Buckeye for the rest of my life. This university has done so much for me, not just on the field, but off. Giving me a chance to pledge my fraternity, and also, just being able to express how I feel to the other communities around Ohio State, being able to give back to the communities, and also, compete with my fellow colleagues.”

When the Buckeyes made an appearance in the College Football Playoff two years ago, they earned the No. 4 seed in the tournament, and went through top-ranked Alabama in the Sugar Bowl before knocking off Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Oregon Ducks, 42-20, in the National Championship Game.

McMillan played in all 15 games during the National Championship year, and has been entrenched in the middle of the Buckeyes’ defense ever since.

But this year’s group of Buckeyes is different than others in the past.

Although it lost 14 starters/key contributors in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ohio State averaged 42.7 points, 258.3 rushing yards and 221.2 passing yards per game. The Buckeyes outscored their opponents by an average of 28.5 points per game.

“It's very exciting to have such a young team out here,” McMillan said. “I understand we have a young team, but I just turned 21 myself. Being out here, man, in this atmosphere, in this incredible atmosphere that PlayStation has put on for us, it's just an awesome feel, awesome environment, awesome everything, man, because with all the blessings and hard work that we've been through this season, we wouldn't be able to be in this situation. And we're just happy to be here, and hopefully, we can get the job done Saturday.”

Just like the 2014 team, this year’s squad will be the underdog in the semifinal, but that is an opportunity McMillan embraces with open arms because he feels it will benefit the Buckeyes in the long run.

“It motivates you because as a player and as a competitor, you never want anybody to say somebody else is better than you,” McMillan said. “When somebody else says they are, you try to prove them wrong.

“When we roll into games as the underdog, like we were my freshman year, we were trying to prove to the world that Ohio State is the best team in the nation, and we were.”

