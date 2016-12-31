WKYC
Sam Hubbard: Ohio State Buckeyes need to be 'nine strong'

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 3:36 PM. EST December 31, 2016

Oh, what a difference a year makes!

Fresh off of a College Football Playoff National Championship following the 2014 season, the Ohio State Buckeyes entered 2015 the prohibitive favorite to win another title because of the return of nearly every key player from the title team, but a late loss to Michigan State dashed the hopes of a second straight crown.

Fast forward a year, and the Buckeyes are back in the College Football Playoff, where they will take on the No. 2 seed in the tournament, the Clemson Tigers, in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on New Year’s Eve.

“It was tough, especially when we thought we should be there,” sophomore defensive end Sam Hubbard said. “And that's what I had in my mind all offseason, spring ball and why I want to get back out here so bad, and I'm glad we're here.”

Despite not winning the Big Ten East Division title or playing in the conference championship game, the Buckeyes earned the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff and will face the second-seeded Clemson Tigers in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on New Year’s Eve.

The winner of the Ohio State-Clemson matchup will take on the winner of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 4 Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, January 9.

“We're more focused on getting to the National Championship,” Hubbard said. “Of course, we always want to win, but we've had a lot of experience out here. I think that's going to help us just from past experiences.”

Some of those “past experiences” include constant reminders from head coach Urban Meyer that the Buckeyes need to be fundamentally sound in all nine areas of the game, eight position groups and special-teams play, if they hope to get back to the National Championship Game.

“It's just a daily reminder that we've got to be nine strong and just to focus on my unit and myself to be ready to play the game and take advantage of every opportunity to prepare,” Hubbard said. “The most prepared team is going to win, so I like it as a daily reminder.

“At Ohio State, (with) Coach Meyer and his staff, we do it the same every year. We prepare for bowl games the same way. They've been very successful. We break it down into three phases. The first is fundamentals, the second is game plan, and the third is finishing up the final touches.

“It really keeps you focused on one thing at a time and doesn't put too much pressure on you for the game, so I think we do a good job with our bowl prep, and I feel like I'm ready to go. Not going to overthink it.”

