Urban Meyer: Every team, every season is different

Despite similarities to the 2014 Buckeyes, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says every team and season are different. (Photo: Joseph Maiorana, Custom)

As a program, the Ohio State Buckeyes have been here before, just two wins away from winning the College Football Playoff National Championship, but several of their key players have not.



After losing more than a dozen players to the National Football League following the 2015 season, the Buckeyes had to reload their starting lineups on both sides of the line of scrimmage, and yet, they find themselves in the College Football Playoff PlayStation Fiesta Bowl semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.



“Every team is different,” Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer said. “I think we've created a culture of family, of people who care for each other, and if you don't fit that culture, we don't recruit you. If you don't fit that culture, you don't stay very long.



“That's the good thing, the consistency, culture is the same, but it's real. Half our team's never been to a bowl game. Half our team's never played in a bowl game, so practice was a little different. And one of the concerns I had last year at the Fiesta Bowl was when we lost that one game and we weren't playing in the National Championship Game, how would they respond?”



Part of Meyer’s process in getting the Buckeyes ready for the Fiesta Bowl matchup with a high-powered Clemson Tigers team included practicing hard throughout the month between a 30-27 double-overtime win over the University of Michigan and today’s matchup in the Fiesta Bowl.



Meyer welcomed the Buckeyes back to the Columbus campus with a difficult practice after the Christmas holiday and before the flight out to Glendale, Arizona.



“We always do that,” Meyer said. “It's the first time we've had a hard one because usually, we play on January 1st or 2nd or 3rd, and you bring them on the 26th and they've been sitting around for four-and-a-half days, but we had that as a Monday practice, so it was a hard one.”



Between stops at the University of Utah, University of Florida, and Ohio State, Meyer has gone 10-2 in postseason play, including a 3-1 record with the Buckeyes, whom he guided to the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2014 and back to the four-team tournament again this year.



The winner of the Ohio State-Clemson matchup will take on the winner of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 4 Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, January 9.



“Every time you hear the word success, I always credit these guys next to me,” Meyer said. “We have very, very good players that care. I've had not many, but every once in a while, you get a few great players that don't care. That's tough, but when you start seeing Raekwon McMillan and Pat Elflein and J.T. Barrett and Malik Hooker, they're not only great players, but they care deeply about their team.



“We push team first. We push brotherhood of trust, other things, so you want to get a group of players that play really hard, get them to care about each other, and that's why we've had success.”