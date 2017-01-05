Urban Meyer expected better showing from Ohio State Buckeyes

Coach Urban Meyer expected a much better showing from the Ohio State Buckeyes in their shutout loss to the Clemson Tigers in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. (Photo: Joseph Maiorana, Custom)

Ohio State’s second-ever trip to the College Football Playoff was a quick one…and for all of the wrong reasons.



One year after falling to the University of Alabama in the National Championship Game, the Tigers steamrolled to a 31-0 win over the Buckeyes in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, last Saturday night.



“Our game plan was to be balanced,” Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer said. “We just didn't execute very well on offense.



“Expected a much better performance. Some guys played their tails off. Some other guys, we didn't execute very well. I didn't anticipate that.”



Despite throwing a pair of interceptions early in the game, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 23 of his 36 attempts for 259 yards and one touchdown. Watson added another 57 yards and two scores on 15 carries out of the backfield.



Conversely, Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett completed only 19 of his 33 attempts for 127 yards with two interceptions.



“They did a good job being disruptive, the D-line did,” Barrett said. “There were times I could have done a better job getting the ball out, as far as seeing my reads faster.



“We just didn't execute really on offense. It wasn't really like we were surprised by the looks that we had. I think we prepared really hard and coaches did everything they could as far as throwing us the different looks that we thought we were going to get, and we just didn't execute it anywhere on offense, really.”



As a team, the Buckeyes were limited to 81 rushing yards, and 208 yards of total offense against the Tigers.



The Buckeyes were shut out in a bowl game for the first time since their 28-0 loss to the University of California Golden Bears in the 1920 Rose Bowl on January 1, 1921.



“I'm going to take a hard look at some things when we get back, and obviously, there were some great things this year, some great things,” Meyer said. “I go back to Norman, Oklahoma, and some other great things, but anytime you struggle a little bit, you always take a hard look.”