Urban Meyer says J.T. Barrett will remain Ohio State's starting quarterback

Sep 9, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer hugs quarterback J.T. Barrett before a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joseph Maiorana, USA Today)

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The reporter could hardly finish his question before Urban Meyer arrived at an answer.

"No," Meyer replied when asked if he would consider making a quarterback change following Ohio State's 31-16 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday night. "No."

But if J.T. Barrett's seat isn't hot yet, it could at least be getting warm.

Barrett turned in an unimpressive 19-for-35, 183-yard, no-touchdown, 1-interception performance against the Sooners on Saturday, which marked the Buckeyes' second loss in their past three games dating back to last season's 31-0 defeat at the hands of Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal Fiesta Bowl. If Barrett, a fifth-year senior, is supposed to provide a calming veteran presence for the OSU offense, he didn't do so against Oklahoma as the Buckeyes found themselves unable to climb out of a double-digit hole early in the fourth quarter

Make no mistake, Barrett received little help from his wideouts and the OSU offensive line struggled as well. But there were also clear misfires made by the Buckeyes' starting signal-caller, including a 3rd down overthrow of K.J. Hill in the end zone, which forced Ohio State to settle for a field goal with the game tied at 10 midway through the third quarter.

"Well, he's the starting quarterback and you lost," Meyer said of Barrett. "We didn't play very well. A lot of it is going to be on him. But a lot of it, until I watch the tape, that's just the nature of the beast."

That same beast has led for many fans on social media to call for a change in the OSU lineup, whether it be redshirt sophomore Joe Burrow or freshman Dwayne Haskins taking Barrett's place. Angst among the Buckeyes' fan base in regards to Barrett has steadily grown dating back to last season, when the Ohio State passing game faltered down the final stretch.

But even without Barrett playing at his best, Ohio State still managed to crash the College Football Playoff. With 10 regular season games left, that's still a goal that's very much attainable for the Buckeyes, as Meyer will be the first to remind you.

"It's a long season. Long season," he said. "So we'll go back at it."

And the Buckeyes will do so with Barrett behind center.

© 2017 WKYC-TV