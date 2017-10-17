Urban Meyer's wife Shelley apologizes after calling out Colin Kaepernick on Twitter

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field alongside his wife Shelley after his team won 45-24 against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo: Scott Halleran, 2016 Getty Images)

The wife of arguably the best coach in college football now finds herself in the middle of one of the most divisive current issues regarding sports and politics.

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer's wife Shelley apologized yesterday after a tweet of her's criticized NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem. Mrs. Meyer had replied to a tweet from Columbus' 10TV Sunday, saying Kaepernick had "made his choices." That tweet has since been deleted.

If you were wondering what some people think of the issue pic.twitter.com/ke5gyoUm0u — Doug Lesmerises (@DougLesmerises) October 16, 2017

After her response provoked a wide range of reactions from people on all sides, Meyer again took to social media to apologize, mostly for the divisive comments she may have provoked from others.

1/1-Dear twitter-I apologize for an earlier tweet that has had content injected by others that that has nothing to do w my tweet. It was... — Shelley Meyer (@spinnershells) October 16, 2017

2/2-referring to behaviors/choices by any human, owning those choices, and the possible consequences that may follow. The end. — Shelley Meyer (@spinnershells) October 16, 2017

Urban Meyer has yet to respond to what his wife said, and it is unknown if he even will. The Buckeyes are off this weekend before welcoming 2nd-ranked Penn State to Columbus on Oct. 28.

