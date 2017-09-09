WATCH | Baker Mayfield plants Oklahoma flag at midfield following Sooners' victory over Ohio State

Sep 9, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass the ball in the first half of the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski, USA Today)

COLUMBUS, OHIO - Whether it was during the game or after it, Baker Mayfield didn't miss his mark.

Moments after lighting up Ohio State for 386 yards and 3 touchdowns in Oklahoma's 31-16 victory over the Buckeeys on Saturday night, the senior signal-caller grabbed an OU flag and sprinted for midfield. Once there, Mayfield planted the flag in the center of Ohio Stadium's Block O in a symbolic display of dominance -- and some would argue, disrespect.

Baker Mayfield just did that. pic.twitter.com/Qo2Aw1pPE8 — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2017

Mayfield and his Sooners teammates proceeded to celebrate at The Horseshoe's 50-yard line as the OU marching band blared the school's fight song. Oklahoma's exuberant celebration came nearly a year to the day after the Buckeyes enjoyed a celebration of their own on the field of Memorial Stadium in Norman following their 45-24 victory over the Sooners in 2016.

As far as Mayfield is concerned, consider the favor repaid.

© 2017 WKYC-TV