WATCH | Baker Mayfield plants Oklahoma flag at midfield following Sooners' victory over Ohio State

Ben Axelrod, WKYC 12:04 AM. EDT September 10, 2017

COLUMBUS, OHIO - Whether it was during the game or after it, Baker Mayfield didn't miss his mark.

Moments after lighting up Ohio State for 386 yards and 3 touchdowns in Oklahoma's 31-16 victory over the Buckeeys on Saturday night, the senior signal-caller grabbed an OU flag and sprinted for midfield. Once there, Mayfield planted the flag in the center of Ohio Stadium's Block O in a symbolic display of dominance -- and some would argue, disrespect.

Mayfield and his Sooners teammates proceeded to celebrate at The Horseshoe's 50-yard line as the OU marching band blared the school's fight song. Oklahoma's exuberant celebration came nearly a year to the day after the Buckeyes enjoyed a celebration of their own on the field of Memorial Stadium in Norman following their 45-24 victory over the Sooners in 2016.

As far as Mayfield is concerned, consider the favor repaid.

