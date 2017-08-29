WATCH | Ohio State football releases hype video ahead of opener against Indiana

Urban Meyer. (Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

What was a great 2016 season for Ohio State ended with a thud following a 31-0 loss to eventual national champion Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. The game resulted in the reshuffling of head coach Urban Meyer's offensive coaching staff, and even rose questions about the ability of accomplished starting quarterback J.T. Barrett.

Now with the 2017 season about to begin, the Buckeyes are once again expected to contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The team will open the season on the road Thursday night against the Indiana Hoosiers, their first opener against a Big Ten team since 1976.

As is the case before every game, Ohio State released a "hype video" on their social media platforms to pump up the fans. The latest version certainly did not disappoint.

Of course, we hope Ohio State won't need too much hype to beat Indiana Thursday night. After all, the Buckeyes haven't lost a game to the Hoosiers since 1988.

