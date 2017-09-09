WATCH | Ohio State RB J.K Dobbins celebrates touchdown with LeBron James 'silencer' dance

Sep 9, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins (2) runs the ball while Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle Dillon Faamatau (91) tackles him in the first quarter of the game at Ohio Stadium. (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski)

COLUMBUS - For its top-five matchup with Oklahoma, the Ohio State football team is wearing LeBron James' shoes on its feet. And now one of the Buckeyes' emerging stars is bringing more of The King's style to the gridiron.

After scoring a 6-yard touchdown on Ohio State's opening drive of the second half, Buckeyes freshman running back J.K. Dobbins performed James' signature 'Silencer' celebration. Dobbins' touchdown gave Ohio State a brief 10-3 lead before Oklahoma answered back on the ensuing drive with a touchdown of its own to tie the game at 10.

