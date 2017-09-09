WKYC
WATCH | Ohio State RB J.K Dobbins celebrates touchdown with LeBron James 'silencer' dance

Ben Axelrod, WKYC 9:51 PM. EDT September 09, 2017

COLUMBUS - For its top-five matchup with Oklahoma, the Ohio State football team is wearing LeBron James' shoes on its feet. And now one of the Buckeyes' emerging stars is bringing more of The King's style to the gridiron.

After scoring a 6-yard touchdown on Ohio State's opening drive of the second half, Buckeyes freshman running back J.K. Dobbins performed James' signature 'Silencer' celebration. Dobbins' touchdown gave Ohio State a brief 10-3 lead before Oklahoma answered back on the ensuing drive with a touchdown of its own to tie the game at 10.

You can follow along with live updates from Columbus throughout the night here.

