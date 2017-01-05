Youngstown State expects tough challenge from James Madison

Coach Bo Pelini and the Youngstown State football team expect a tough challenge from James Madison University in the FCS National Championship Game. (Photo: Ben Queen, Custom)

The Youngstown State University football team is back in the Football Championship Subdivision National Championship Game for the first time since the 1999 season, but the James Madison University Dukes are standing in the way of the program’s fifth title.



In James Madison, the Penguins are getting a team coming off of an upset win over the five-time defending national champions, the North Dakota State Bison, at the Fargo Dome on December 16.



“I don't think they quite remind me of anybody,” YSU coach Bo Pelini said. “I think they are unique unto themselves a little bit. Like I said, they are really well-coached. They play hard. They play the right way. They are balanced. They do a lot of good things, both offensively and defensively, and I think they are a very well-balanced team.



“I don't think you get to this point in the year, get to this game, unless you do things the right way. I think they do that, and I think that's why they will be lining up playing for a National Championship.”



The Dukes have scored 672 points this season, an average of 48 per game.



Additionally, James Madison has rushed for 3,984 yards and 48 touchdowns, while passing for 3,375 yards and 32 scores on the way to their second-ever appearance in the FCS National Championship Game, and junior quarterback Bryan Schor is a big reason why they have found success.



Schor has completed 210 of his 285 attempts (73.68 percent) for 2,890 yards and 27 touchdowns against six interceptions in 13 games. When not throwing the football, Schor has managed to rush for 543 yards and 10 scores.



“It's a matter of execution on our part,” Pelini said. “We'll have our plan, and you know, you can't control what he's going to do. You control what you've got, what you have to do and try to make it as hard on him as you possibly can and have respect for who he is as a player and execute at a high level.



“You have to plan on him, that he's going to play a good football game. The guy is a good player. You've got to do what you do and do it well. That's kind of our motto.”



In order for the Penguins to be successful in their return to the FCS National Championship Game 17 years after last competing for a title, Pelini knows it will come down to executing the game plan to the best of their abilities.



“They execute at a high level,” Pelini said. “I don't know, they are not out trying to trick you or anything else. They are a fundamentally well-coached football team. That's what I always have respect for. They are not trying to trick you or anything else.



“They have their innovation like anybody else, but their coaching staff does an outstanding job and their kids play fundamentally sound. To beat them, you have to beat them, because for the most part, they are not going to beat themselves.”