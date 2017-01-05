Crissa Jackson's experience with Harlem Globetrotters comes up Aces

Crissa Jackson's experience with the Harlem Globetrotters comes up Aces. (Photo: Custom)

CLEVELAND -- In less than two years, Crissa “Ace” Jackson has gotten to do far more than she ever thought possible in the game of basketball, and that is because of a decision she made to attend a tryout with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Jackson has gotten to see the 12 foreign countries and entertain millions of loyal fans as part of the 2017 World Tour for the Globetrotters, who are celebrating their 91st consecutive year of bringing their unique brand of basketball to every corner of the earth.

“It’s an amazing experience being the 13th female to play for the Harlem Globetrotters in 91 years,” Ace said on a recent trip to Cleveland. “It’s being able to put smiles on people’s faces, being a role model to the young females, and sometimes, even the young boys. It’s a dream come true.

“It’s more than I thought I would ever be able to do in life. You always grow up thinking, ‘What is your purpose here?’ And I always thought it was just to play basketball competitively, but now, I’m able to play competitively and be that role model, that ambassador of goodwill. It’s just so amazing to make an impact in life.”

Jackson says the impact she is able to make with her talents on the court and goodwill visits away from the game lifts her spirits, despite whatever challenges are provided by being away from family and friends during long tours throughout the United States and abroad.

“Everything has its pros and cons, but these pros outweigh the cons,” Jackson said. “I’m away from home, not around my family, but I’m still able to bring that joy to other families, and that brings joy to me. If I’m going through something that day, they really bring me up. Whatever they’re going through that day, I’m able to bring them up. It’s like a partnership and something we can all actually enjoy together.

“I always wanted to play professional basketball. I’ve been playing since I was seven years old, and I had an opportunity for a tryout with the Globetrotters, and not only now am I playing professional basketball, I’m traveling the world. I’m putting smiles on millions of people’s faces, helping them have a good time, family entertainment.

“We’re goodwill ambassadors, so now, we’re actually able to go to hospitals and put smiles on people’s faces who aren’t able to come to the games, go and talk to kids about bullying prevention. There’s a lot of perks to being a Harlem Globetrotter.”

Known as “Ace” by fans and teammates alike, Jackson is determined to continue building up her game in order to entertain the millions of Globetrotter supporters around the world.

“I’m always striving to be the best in everything that I do,” Jackson said. “I’m always training. When I was young, I was always on the track running or always dribbling a basketball, always carrying a basketball. It’s because I have so much drive to be the best at what I’m doing, and that’s what I’m able to bring to this game.

“I’m a great dribbler. I have a lot of energy. I need somewhere to put it. What better to be on the court, something I love doing, and that’s what I’m passionate about. I’m able to do that with the Globetrotters.”