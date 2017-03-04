Cynthia Calvillo earns submission win over Amanda Cooper at UFC 209

Cynthia Calvillo earned a submission win over Amanda Cooper in a women's strawweight bout at UFC 209 in Paradise, Nevada, Saturday night. (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Custom)

If Cynthia Calvillo was nervous in her debut fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, she sure did not let it show when she stepped into The Octagon for a women's strawweight bout against Amanda “ABC” Cooper.

Calvillo proved to be the more than ready, controlling the bulk of the bout from the ground, locking in a rear naked choke and getting the tap out from Cooper at the 1:40 mark of the first round at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Saturday night.

Calvillo landed only nine of her 27 strikes, but got Cooper to the canvas early in the round and showed a superior level of grappling.

Initially, Calvillo locked in an Anaconda choke. And when Cooper attempted to get out of the hold, Calvillo transitioned to the back and locked in the submission for the victory.

Calvillo is now 4-0 in her mixed martial arts career after successfully debuting in the UFC.

