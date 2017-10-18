Dallas selected as host for 2018 NFL Draft

AT&T Stadium and the city of Dallas have been selected as the host for the 2018 NFL Draft. (Photo: Tim Heitman, Custom)

The 2018 NFL Draft will be held at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas.

The announcement came as the NFL Owners Meetings in New York City continued Wednesday.

The 2018 NFL Draft will be the third straight out of the New York City market. Long held at Radio City Music Hall, the NFL Draft moved to Chicago in 2016, and last year’s annual selection meeting was held outdoors in Philadelphia.

Three years ago, the National Football League opened up the bidding process for their annual selection meeting, and earlier this year, the Cleveland Browns entered the competition to host a future NFL Draft.

During training camp, the Browns filed a joint application with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission to host either the 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft.

The 2019 draft coincides with the league’s 100th season, and the 2020 event will recognize the centennial of the establishment of the NFL in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 20, 1920.

In recent years, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has committed to making itself a must-see vacation destination for football fans with the expansion of their facilities to better honor the history of the game, including the renovation of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and the construction of a hotel.

Set to be completed in 2019, the $700 million renovation project will feature a holographic theater, the Black College Football Hall of Fame, a national youth sports complex, The Center for Excellence to grow a safer game, a Performance Center for multi-sport usage, as well as the Hall of Fame Hotel and Hall of Fame Promenade.

“The draft really has evolved, and it's because of the passion and the interest in it,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told the media following a Browns Fan Forum during training camp in August. “I think they each bring their own twist to it, their own flavor, and I think that's what's really made it so special for us in the couple years we've been moving it around.

“Cleveland, obviously, and Northeast Ohio, Canton, Ohio, it's the birthplace of football, and I believe that the passion here would be extraordinary, so I think it would be a great event.”

