David Teymur earns decision win over Lando Vannata

David Teymur (left) earned a decision win over Lando Vannata in the co-main event of UFC 209 in Paradise, Nevada, Saturday night. (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Custom)

David Teymur pulled off the upset!

Fighting out of Stockholm, Sweden, the unranked Teymur earned a 30-27 unanimous decision victory over Lando Vannata on all three of the judges’ scorecards in a lightweight bout that served as a co-main event for UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Saturday night.

Although Vannata was the more accurate fighter, landing 49 percent of his 133 strikes, Teymur earned his sixth straight win by landing 73 of his 180 attempts, including 72 significant strikes, according to FightMetric.

Teymur has won all three of his lightweight bouts since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship last February. His first two fights in the UFC came back knockout/technical knockout in the second round against Martin Svensson and Jason Novelli.

Despite withstanding plenty of pressure, especially early in the fight, Teymur was more effective in the clinch, landing vicious knees to Vannata’s body throughout much of the bout, including a flurry in the third round that seemed to stagger his opponent.

