David Teymur turns underdog status into victory at UFC 209

David Teymur (blue gloves) gets his hand raised after winning a unanimous decision over Lando Vannata (red gloves) during their bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena. (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Custom)

David Teymur pulled off the upset!

Fighting out of Stockholm, Sweden, the unranked Teymur earned a 30-27 unanimous decision victory over Lando Vannata on all three of the judges’ scorecards in a lightweight bout that served as a co-main event for UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Saturday night.

“It was many things that went through my mind, and I don’t think everybody believed I was going to win this fight,” Teymur said. “I was the underdog, but I proved different. I won this fight. I’m very happy, and also, respect to Lando.”

Although Vannata was the more accurate fighter, landing 49 percent of his 133 strikes, Teymur earned his sixth straight win by landing 73 of his 180 attempts, including 72 significant strikes, according to FightMetric.

Teymur has won all three of his lightweight bouts since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship last February. His first two fights in the UFC came by knockout/technical knockout in the second round against Martin Svensson and Jason Novelli.

Despite withstanding plenty of pressure, especially early in the fight, Teymur was more effective in the clinch, landing vicious knees to Vannata’s body throughout much of the bout, including a flurry in the third round that seemed to stagger his opponent.

“I respect all the guys who step into that Octagon because it’s not just a walk in the park,” Teymur said. “He took good shots. Usually, I knock my opponents out, but this dude, he took good punches, so all glory to him also. He’s still young. He has a future in front of him, so I wish him the best luck in the future.”

Originally, the Vannata-Teymur bout was not supposed to be on the main card, but when the co-main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson was scrapped for medical reasons, the UFC made the last-minute change.

Then, Vannata and Teymur went on to win Fight of the Night honors.

And if Teymur has anything to say about it, Saturday’s win will not be the last time he puts on a great show for the fight fans on a main card.

“I was excited,” Teymur said. “When I step into that Octagon, that’s my home. I feel at home when I’m in there, and I’m not just out there do a regular fight. I’m there to put on the best show ever for the fans all over the world. People love to watch me, and I’ll continue to do that.”

(© 2017 WKYC)