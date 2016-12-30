Dong Hyun Kim earns split decision win over Tarec Saffiedine

Dong Hyun Kim (blue) defeated Tarec Saffiedine in a welterweight bout at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Friday night. (Photo: Jake Roth, Custom)

Dong Hyun Kim earned a split-decision victory over Tarec Saffiedine in a welterweight bout at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Friday night.

Kim won the bout, 29-28, on two of the judges’ score cards, but lost, 30-27, on the third.

Saffiedine was the more active fighter, landing 78 of his 139 strikes, 64 of which were significant. Also, Saffiedine scored two takedowns in six shoots. However, Kim held control against the cage for 5:39, as opposed to just 1:09 from Saffiedine.

Kim held control against the cage for 1:26 of the first round, as opposed to 49 seconds from Saffiedine, but his strikes were not as effective. Saffiedine landed 27 of his 42 strikes, 23 of which were considered significant, according to FightMetric.

Kim connected on just 19 of his 52 attempts, only 10 of which were significant, and was taken down twice over the first five minutes of the bout. In addition to punches to the face, Kim absorbed several knees from Saffiedine into his abdomen.

Kim spent much of the second round pushing the pace forward, but landed only nine significant strikes. Although Kim landed 22 punches, he absorbed 32 strikes from Saffiedine, and 24 of those were significant shots.

Much like the second round, Kim continued pushing the pace in the third and final of the contest, and improved his accuracy in the striking game, landing 16 of his 29 attempts, including nine significant shots. Also, Kim added a takedown in third round.

Saffiedine landed at a sporadic clip, 19 of 44, in the third round, but 17 of his 19 strikes were significant.

With the win, Kim improved to 22-3-1 in his mixed martial arts career, and 13-3 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Kim has won three straight welterweight bouts in the UFC, and seven of his last eight fights inside The Octagon.

Saffiedine dropped to 16-6 in his MMA career, and has lost three of his last four fights, including two straight bouts.