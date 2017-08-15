Wide receiver Michael Jackson #81 of the Cleveland Browns drops after getting past defensive back Terrance Shaw of the San Diego Chargers during the Browns 31-13 loss to the Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo: Jed Jacobsohn)

CLEVELAND - WKYC will be carrying the Cleveland Browns game against the New York Giants on Monday night. This means that we will have to move NBC's regular primetime programming to different time slots in the coming days. Here's when you'll be able to catch favorites like American Ninja Warrior and Midnight, Texas.

American Ninja Warrior will air at overnight Friday/Saturday morning from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Midnight,Texas will air overnight Tuesday at 2 a.m.

In the event your cable or satellite provider's program guide did not update to reflect these changes, please set your DVR to record what ever program is listed during that time period and you won't miss American Ninja Warrior or Midnight, Texas.

If you have any questions about our programming decisions, please feel free to email us at programming@wkyc.com.

