DVR Alert: Indians - Tigers game Friday night on WKYC means shift in NBC programming

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - WKYC will be carrying the Cleveland Indians game against the Detroit Tiger on Friday night. This means that we will have to move NBC's regular primetime programming to different time slots in the coming days. Here's when you'll be able to catch favorites like First Dates and Dateline NBC.

Dateline will air from 10 p.m. that night or be joined in progress per the end of the game

America's Got Talent (repeat of Monday) will air at overnight Friday/Saturday morning from 2 a.m.

In the even t your cable or satellite provider's program guide did not update to reflect these changes, please set your DVR to record what ever program is listed during that time period and you won't miss First Dates or Dateline.

If you have any questions about our programming decisions, please feel free to email us at programming@wkyc.com.

© 2017 WKYC-TV