Five reasons why Cody Garbrandt will win UFC bantamweight championship

Here are five reasons why Ohio native Cody Garbrandt will beat Dominick Cruz and win the bantamweight championship at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey in Paradise, Nevada, tonight.

CLEVELAND -- Ask and you shall receive.

Mixed martial artist Cody Garbrandt wanted his chance at the Ultimate Fighting Championship bantamweight title, and demanded his shot at Dominick Cruz, which he will get at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada tonight.

Here are five reasons why the Uhrichsville, Ohio, native will beat Cruz and win the UFC bantamweight crown for the first time.

HELP FROM A FORMER CHAMPION

When Garbrandt made the decision to move to California and join Team Alpha Male, he was just 1-0 in his professional career, but has rattled off nine straight victories since focusing on his craft under the mentorship of former WEC bantamweight champion and MMA legend Urijah Faber.

“He’s a great mentor,” Garbrandt said of Faber. “Think about it. He’s been fighting since he was 24 years old. He’s 37 now. He’s been fighting the top guys in the world. One of the greatest things I would say is when I first got out there, I was 1-0, and I didn’t really train like a true professional.

“I was a fighter. I was raw as a fighter. I had talent, skill. Changing it into a lifestyle, the MMA lifestyle, inside and outside, what you do in the gym, what you do in The Octagon, and what you do outside, I think that was the biggest change, the lifestyle of becoming a mixed martial artist rather than just a fighter.”

DOING TEAM ALPHA MALE PROUD

Garbrandt has won four of his five UFC fights by knockout, including three straight in the first round, and with the support of Faber, he earned the bantamweight championship fight against Cruz in the co-main event of tonight’s card.

With Faber losing two bouts to Cruz in the UFC, and other Team Alpha Male members falling to the bantamweight champion, Garbrandt is anxious to rewrite history.

“He knows what I can do, and that’s why he’s pushing it, just like with T.J. (Dillashaw),” Garbrandt said of Faber, the founder of Team Alpha Male. “He pushed T.J., and now, T.J.’s a world champion. Urijah is a very intelligent human on scouting fighters. That’s why our team’s so good. He sees talent, he scouts them, and brings them out. That’s how our team’s so strong. He knows what I can do, and that’s why he’s pushing for it.”

QUITE THE WINNING STREAK

The No. 8 ranked bantamweight in the UFC at the time of his last win, Garbrandt floored MMA veteran Takeya Mizugaki with a left-right combination. With Mizugaki on his knees, Garbrandt landed a follow-up right-handed punch, right-handed hammer fists and left-handed punches before a stop was called to the bout just 48 seconds into the first round.

With the win over Mizugaki on the preliminary card at UFC 202 back in August, Garbrandt has won four of his UFC five fights by knockout, something that has not yet happened to Cruz in his 23-fight career.

NO FEAR, NO LOVE

Make no mistake, Garbrandt’s nickname and Twitter handle of “No Love” are far from just words. They represent his mindset every time he steps into The Octagon for a fight. Also, “No Love” accurately describes Garbrandt’s feelings toward his opponent ahead of their title tilt.

In fact, when the fighters ran into each other backstage at UFC 202, Garbrandt let Cruz know that his comments in the media were not well received, and light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier had to break things up before they escalated physically.

And the tensions have only grown between Cruz and Garbrandt with each interview in the lead-up to UFC 207.

“I just went up to him when I saw him and just wanted to let him know that, ‘I’m going to knock Takeya out, and then, you’re next,’” Garbrandt said. “You want to talk (stuff) in the media and act like we’re cool? He saw me and said, ‘What’s up, dude?’ I don’t play that. You want to talk (stuff) in the media and bring it personal? I just let him know that I’m going to handle Takeya and he’s next. That was a little warning shot of what was coming next for him.”

CLEVELAND HOMECOMING AS MOTIVATION

Garbrandt saw first-hand the love heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic got from Cleveland fans when he successfully defended the title at UFC 203 at Quicken Loans Arena back in September, and that has served as a motivating factor during his recent training camp.

Garbrandt would love nothing more than having a similar homecoming to the Buckeye state should he defeat Cruz.

“That’d be great,” Garbrandt told media members at UFC 203. “I think (UFC 203) will showcase a lot of the fans coming out here and supporting the local fighters like Stipe, who was born here and raised, gets his first title defense in Cleveland.”