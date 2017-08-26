WKYC
Floyd Mayweather beats Conor McGregor by 10th round TKO in MMA-boxing super fight

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 1:00 AM. EDT August 27, 2017

Floyd Mayweather is still undefeated in the boxing ring.

Mayweather (50-0) earned a 10th-round technical knockout victory over two-division mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor (0-1), who was making his professional boxing debut, in a collision of combat sports at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday night.

Mayweather patiently studied McGregor over the first three rounds, and the proud Irishman threw plenty of shots that landed, leading to his victory in those rounds on the unofficial scorecards. However, McGregor faded as the fight went on, and Mayweather took advantage by picking his spots.

The foremost MMA practitioner, McGregor had several clinches broken up by the referee, and Mayweather turned his back on his opponent to draw additional breaks from the official.

