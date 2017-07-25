Former Cleveland Browns receiver Andrew Hawkins announces retirement

Andrew Hawkins #16 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball in front of Jarvis Jones #95 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field on September 7, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Sargent, 2014 Getty Images)

With the start of training camp just days away, former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins has announced his retirement.

Hawkins, who had been released by the Browns in February, had signed a free agent contract with the New England Patriots this past May. But before ever even practicing with the defending Super Bowl champions, Hawkins hung up his cleats, announcing his retirement on LeBron James' Undisputed platform on Tuesday afternoon.

"After OTAs and through summer training, my body just didn't respond and wasn't feeling the way it should going into camp," Hawkins said. "Basically it just started breaking down on me."

The 31-year-old Hawkins signed with Cleveland in 2014 after three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. In three seasons with the franchise, the 5-foot-7 wideout caught 123 passes for 1,424 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Despite his on-field accomplishments, he is perhaps best remembered for wearing a t-shirt that asked for justice for shooting victims Tamir Rice and John Crawford during warmups of a 2014 matchup against the Bengals. The shirt referred to the fight for justice for Rice and Crawford as "the real battle of Ohio."

With football now behind him, Hawkins appears to have big plans ahead. In May, he earned a master's degree from Columbia University, graduating with a 4.0 grade point average.

