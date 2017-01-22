Former Cleveland Indian, Andy Marte, killed in car crash

(Photo: Mark Cunningham)

Fomer Cleveland Indain thrid baseman, Andy Marte, was killed in a car crash.

The accident happened Sunday morning, in the Dominican Republic.

Marte was 33 years-old.

The agency, J.M.G Baseball, representing Marte confirmed his death via Twitter.

Words can't express the emotions from the loss of our client Andy Marte. Gone too soon. A great person on and off the field. #RIPAndy pic.twitter.com/uvp1HxMlMK — J.M.G. Baseball (@JMG_baseball) January 22, 2017

Marte played for the Indians from 2006-2010.

The team also took to Twitter to express their condolences. '

Sad to learn of Andy Marte's death this morning. He was a genuine person who always greeted you with a warm smile.



RIP. pic.twitter.com/VoIWgLpqcr — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 22, 2017

