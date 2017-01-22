WKYC
Former Cleveland Indian, Andy Marte, killed in car crash

WKYC 12:11 PM. EST January 22, 2017

Fomer Cleveland Indain thrid baseman, Andy Marte, was killed in a car crash.

The accident happened Sunday morning, in the Dominican Republic.

Marte was 33 years-old.

The agency, J.M.G Baseball, representing Marte confirmed his death via Twitter.

 

Marte played for the Indians from 2006-2010.

The team also took to Twitter to express their condolences.  '

 

 

 

