Former Cleveland Indian, Andy Marte, killed in car crash

Fomer Cleveland Indain thrid baseman, Andy Marte, was killed in a car crash.
The accident happened Sunday morning, in the Dominican Republic.
Marte was 33 years-old.
The agency, J.M.G Baseball, representing Marte confirmed his death via Twitter.
Words can't express the emotions from the loss of our client Andy Marte. Gone too soon. A great person on and off the field.
Marte played for the Indians from 2006-2010.
The team also took to Twitter to express their condolences. '
Sad to learn of Andy Marte's death this morning. He was a genuine person who always greeted you with a warm smile.
RIP.
