Former Kent Stater Julian Edelman makes catch for the ages in Super Bowl LI

Former Kent State standout Julian Edelman made a catch for the ages for the New England Patriots in their 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI Sunday night.

Whether it be overthrows, broken up passes and just drops while in space, the typically reliable combination of quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman was out of sorts for the first three quarters of Super Bowl LI.

But when New England needed a big play, Edelman delivered with a catch that will go down in NFL history, as it helped the Patriots win their fifth league championship with a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Sunday night.

“You never know with the angles of the ball, but I said, ‘You know what? I’m pretty sure I had that,’” Edelman told ESPN following the win.

With the Patriots facing a first and 10 at their own 36-yard line and needing a score plus the two-point conversion to draw even with the Falcons at 28-28 late in the fourth quarter, Brady again tried to fit the ball into a tight window to Edelman, who ran a crossing route over the middle of the field out of the right slot.

Initially, the pass was batted away by defensive back Robert Alford, but the ball ricocheted off of his right shin and into Edelman’s hands.

The Falcons challenged the call of a catch, but a replay review showed Edelman not only secured the catch, but did not let the ball hit the ground at any point during the course of the play.

Four plays later, the Patriots were in the end zone and converted the ensuing two-point conversion to force overtime and seal the largest come-from-behind victory in NFL postseason history.

Teams with 19-plus point leads entering the final quarter were previously 93-0 in NFL postseason history.

“I felt like we were moving the ball pretty decent in the first half,” Edelman said. “We turned the ball over twice near the red area, and that’s the formula to lose against a team like that. We knew if we didn’t turn the ball over, executed on third down, did decent in the red area and got some points, we’d give ourselves an opportunity.

“We just thought, ‘Hey, let’s play one play at a time,’ and it just tells you how mentally tough this team was. It’s kind of like a microcosm of this season, a little adversity, a little hole, but guys stuck together, grinded away and we came out on top.

“We missed a couple opportunities, but we stuck around. Guys made plays.”

