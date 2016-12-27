WKYC
Garrett's journey at Texas A&M potentially reaching its final stand

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett will have a tough decision to turn pro after the season - but that's not the only big choice he's had to make. KAGS Matt Trent has more.

KAGS 8:09 PM. EST December 27, 2016

Myles Garrett could play in his final game as an Aggie in the Advocare Texas Bowl on Wednesday. It's been a fabulous ride at Texas A&M for Garrett, but it almost didn't happen. Matt Trent runs through Garrett's A&M career. 

(© 2016 KAGS)


